Very rarely have Sachin Tendulkar fans seen him having fun on a cricket field, he was what one would say a serious cricketer. But Tendulkar too looked for opportunities to have fun on a cricket field. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal has recalled an incident when Tendulkar asked him to 'have fun' during a charity match played between the Rest of the World XI versus MCC in 2014.

In that game, stalwarts like Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Shane Warne were part of ROW XI, while, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar were playing for MCC.

Ajmal made the revelation recently during an interaction on Cricket Pakistan. In that game, Ajmal picked up four wickets as well.

“It was an MCC match. It’s supposed to be a friendly match. The players are required to spend some time in the middle because the longer the game goes on, the more funds will be collected. When the match started, I picked up four wickets in four overs,” Ajmal said.

“So, Sachin Tendulkar came running to me and he said, ‘Saeed bhai, you are not supposed to play this match too seriously. This is a charity match. This is for the people who have come here to enjoy, they will have food, drinks. This match has to not get over before 6:30’,” he further added.

Apparently, when Tendulkar asked him to enjoy the game, Ajmal recalled saying the former India cricketer that he was just bowling well to play in a positive way.

“So I told him I was just bowling well to play in a positive way. So he said that ‘I agree with you, but this is a charity match, so funds have to be collected. So enjoy the match, play cricket and have fun’. So that’s what happened,” he signed off.