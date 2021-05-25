On May 24, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali completed 26 years of marriage. Unlike the wives of cricketers today, Anjali, who is a doctor by profession, stayed away from the limelight. Sachin was 17 then and returning from the tour of England and Anjali was at the airport to receive her mother when the two met for the first time. As per Anjali’s admission, she did not even know what does Sachin do then. Also Read - Kabir Singh, Professor From Money Heist or Bobby Deol From Aashram? India Captain Virat Kohli's No-Shave Look Sparks Hilarious Memefest | SEE VIRAL PIC

Once they met, things clicked straightaway and sometime later they got to know each other in a better way through a common friend. It is no secret that Sachin has been a shy person and hence was extremely nervous when he invited Anjali to his house for the first time to meet his parents. During the launch of Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ in 2015, Anjali recalls how they had come up with a plan to hide her real identity from his parents. Also Read - MS Dhoni's New Look Post IPL 2021 Suspension is Going Viral | SEE PIC

The plan was – Sachin introduced Anjali as a journalist to his parents. Anjali recalls wearing a salwar kameez. Also Read - David Warner Pokes Fun at Chris Gayle Over His Unique Car

“The first time Sachin wanted me to come to his house, he was a little hesitant. So he came up with this plan that he will tell people at his home that I was a journalist. He said you pretend to be a journalist. I said, fine, whatever you say. I went to his house nicely dressed in salwar kameez,” Anjali had recalled during the launch ceremony of Sachin’s autobiography.

With no mobile phones back in 1990, Anjali recalls writing letters to him when he was in Sydney to save telephone bills.

“When I met him in 1990, there were no mobile phones so I had to cross my 48-acre college campus to a telephone booth to call him. I then decided to write letters to him when he was in Sydney to save on telephone bills,” Anjali said.