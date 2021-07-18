New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana is easily one of the most popular women cricketers in the world. Her attacking abilities at the top of the order make her a potent force to reckon with. In her short career, she has scaled heights and given fans umpteen moments to rejoice. Mandhana, who turned 25 today, is also a social media sensation. Everything or every move of Mandhana ends up becoming news.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Could Become India Head Coach Soon, Reckons WV Raman

In 2020, her reply when asked by a fan about her thoughts on 'love or arranged' marriage went viral and generated massive interest among fans. The cricketer did not shy away from the question but gave a savage and witty reply. Smriti wrote that she would prefer a 'Love-ranged' marriage.

During the same interactive session, her fans even sent marriage proposals through the microblogging site and had expressed their love for the cricketer. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Will you marry me? I have 5 acre agriculture land, 1 beautiful home with garden, 1 bike and my lot’s of love for you. please reply.”

The Mumbai-born cricketer made her Test debut in 2014 against England. Unfortunately, she picked an injury and was not a part of the team for the following seasons before making a comeback in the 2017 World Cup and was part of the Indian team when it reached the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

She was also a part of the T20 side which emerged second best in the T20 Women’s World Cup in 2020 in Australia.

Against England in 2019, at the age of 22 years and 229 days – she became the youngest ever Indian player to lead the national side in the shortest format. She is also the 10th fastest batter to complete 1000 runs in T20Is, and the 2nd fastest Indian to achieve this elusive milestone.