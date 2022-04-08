Mumbai: Years after his stint in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, ex-Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar recalled then KKR captain Sourav Ganguly’s words when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in front of a packed Wankhede stadium in 2008. The Pakistani speedster recalled being booed by the crowds at the boundary, where he was fielding. He recalled Ganguly telling him ‘Who told you to get Sachin? That too in Mumbai?’.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Is Very Calm And He Reads The Game Well, Say Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson

“It was a beautiful ground and a fantastic atmosphere. Stadium was fully packed. But I dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the first over itself and that was a huge mistake. Then I got a lot of abuses when I was at fine leg. Sourav Ganguly told me, Come to mid-wicket, these people will kill you. Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?” Akhtar told to Sportskeeda. Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Shoaib, who visits Mumbai often for work, admitted that he gets a lot of love from the city. He also labelled the Wankhede crowd as passionate. Also Read - Virat Kohli Felt That Anil Kumble Style of Coaching Was Intimidating Towards Young Players Says Former COA Chief Vinod Rai

“I worked a lot in Mumbai and got lots of love. I was happy because at Wankhede no one abused my country, no one passed any racist comments. The crowd at Wankhede was very passionate. I wish I played more games there,” Akhtar said.