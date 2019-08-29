US Open 2019: Who does not need a coffee when they are nervous, tired or in anxiety? The caffeine works wonders in helping one focus. It was strange and hilarious at the same time when Venus Williams asked the ball boy to get her a cup of coffee mid-match and how the delivery went wrong. The boy came running with the cup of coffee, but just when he was about to hand it over to Venus, she had already entered the locker-room tunnel for a toilet break. The boy was left embarrassed and red-faced. It was oh-so-hilarious as it unfolded in front of fans at the Arthur Ashe court. US Open posted the moment and captioned it, ““Coffee delivery for Ms. Williams… ………..Ms. Williams?”

Here is how fans reacted to the hilarious moment:

When you’re only allowed one bathroom break, it’s probably a good idea to pass on the coffee! 😆 — Charmin (@Charmin) August 28, 2019

When will ATP stop using the ballkids as butlers? — Mon_Claire (@chiara_delp) August 28, 2019

that ako taco moment your friend is famous for being a #sillygoose — isabella.swierzawska (@swierzawska) August 28, 2019

Kid Deserves a TIP👍 — DoubleNW (@DoubleNW) August 28, 2019

The incident took place during Venus’ loss to fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Swiss legend Roger Federer won their respective second-round matches to progress to the next round in the men’s singles event of the ongoing US Open.

In the second-round encounter played at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening, three-time champion Djokovic fought off a valiant effort from Juan Ignacio Londero to notch a 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 victory that was anything but easy.

Djokovic awaits the winner between fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic and American Denis Kudla.

In the other match, Federer shook off a slow start and clawed back from one set down to notch up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Damir Dzumhur from Bosnia and Herzegovina.