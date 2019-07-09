India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli dismissing Kane Williamson and the 11-year-challenge featuring the two stars of world cricket has created all the hype in the build up to the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final 1. It will be a repeat of the India vs New Zealand semifinal in the U-19 World Cup of 2008. In that match as teenagers the two cricketers led their respective nations. What stood out from that match and is still the talking point ahead of the semis is that how Kohli got Williamson stumped down his legs.

Here is the video of the episode:

“Quite a nice thing to realise that 11 years after, we are captaining our respective nations again in a senior World Cup from U19. So, yeah we’ve spoken about it before. A lot of players from that whole World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well made it to their national teams as well and are still playing, which is I think a great thing to see,” Kohli had said during the pre-match presser.

“I think it’s a really nice memory and we’ll both feel good about this is happening. Obviously neither him nor me could have anticipated that one day this will happen, but yeah it’s a really nice thing,” he added.

“I got Kane’s wicket, really??? I don’t think this will happen again,” Kohli remarked while ruling out the possibility of taking Williamson’s wicket again.

India and New Zealand are all set to play each other in a high-octane first semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019. While Virat Kohli & Co. are riding high on their stupendous performance in the league stage of the ongoing tournament, the Kane Williamson-led side look slightly depleted, having lost their last three league games.