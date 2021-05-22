Being a specialist batsman, Virat Kohli has also rolled his arms over in a cricket match on a number of occasions – but how many of you know he also donned the gloves during an international game? Kohli, who is the current captain of the Indian team, put on the gloves in a game against Bangladesh in 2015. He had to do that in the dying stages of the Bangladeshi innings as MS Dhoni had left the ground for a toilet break. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Telecast And Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

During a recent chat show with Mayank Agarwal, Kohli recalled that episode. The Indian skipper responded to Mayank when he was shown the picture of it and asked why he had to do that. Kohli promptly urged Mayank to ask Dhoni why he was asked to do that.

"Kabhi Mahi bhai se puchiyo how did this happen (Try and ask Mahi Bhai as to how did this happen). He said 'yaar do teen over just keep wickets (Mate, please keep wickets for couple of overs)'. I was keeping wickets and also adjusting the field," Kohli told Mayank.

Kohli also went on to admit that keeping for that brief period made him understand that the job of being a leader is not easy while you have to focus on each and every delivery.

“Then I understood he (Dhoni) has a lot on his plate when he is on the field because he has to focus on every ball and also adjust the field. It was fun.

Kohli revealed that he wanted to wear a helmet as Umesh Yadav was generating some serious pace but decided against it as it would look strange.

“But what was not fun was that Umesh (Yadav) was bowling and he was bowling gas. I was standing under lights and it was so tough to pick the ball. I thought naak pe lag jaegi ball (what if I get hit in the face) and I wanted to wear a helmet but then thought bohot bezzati ho jaegi (it would be very humiliating),” Kohli added.