Headingley: Very few can walk the talk like Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli! While the rise of Kohli, the batsman, was meteoric – as a captain as well – the Delhi-born has changed the complexion of the team. Today, unlike in early 2000, the Indian cricket team is one of the best sides in the world. Not only does the team have the ability to win at home, but they also have the ingredients required to beat teams overseas.

Former South African pacer Allan Donald, who is fond of Kohli, recalled an incident in 2015 when the Indian captain had back then predicted that the side would be No 1 in Tests. Kohli had also expressed his desire to make the team the best and the fittest on the planet.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel "Cricket Life Stories", Donald said: "I remember Virat's words in 2015 when he said to me India will become world's No.1 Test team and he wasn't wrong. He knew where he was going. He said: 'I want this to be the fittest team, I want us to be the greatest team on the planet, knowing that we can play away from home, knowing we can beat anyone and that's going to take a very good bowling attack to do so."

Donald’s recollection comes just days after India’s stunning win against England at Lord’s. India beat England by 151 runs in one of the most thrilling Test matches of recent times. What impressed plaudits were the fighting spirit of the side and the Indian pace-battery that polished off the formidable hosts in under 60 overs in the final day.