Virat Kohli is not just arguably the best batsman in the game, but also one of the highest-paid cricketers in the business. Fans die to get a glimpse of Kohli and every move of his makes headlines. Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram once hailed Kohli in a unique fashion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hit by a Mohammad Shami Bouncer During Team India's Practice Session in Southampton Ahead of WTC Final: Reports

On a popular TV show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ – host Kapil Sharma – asked Akram to pick the cricketer that comes to mind when he talks about the iconic Salman Khan character from the superhit film ‘Dabangg’ of inspector Chulbul Pandey. The film was a runaway hit among the Indian audience and the character of Chulbul Pandey was loved. The character portrayed the role of a corrupt cop who eventually ends up doing the right things. Also Read - WTC Final 2021: Mohammed Siraj Should Play Ahead of Ishant Sharma as 3rd Pacer in India Playing 11 vs New Zealand, Says Harbhajan Singh

“I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative,” the actor said about the role. Also Read - Salman Khan Has Not Grown: Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Lashes Out in an Explosive Post

Akram, who has picked up more than 900 international wickets – is regarded to be a legend of the game. The 1993-winner is also popular in India and is associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian team is in Southampton, England for the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting June 18. Following this, the Indian team will play England in a five-match Test series.

The Kohli-led outfit reached London on June 3. From there, they headed to Southampton, where they were quarantined.

The team has resumed training and is playing an intra-squad game to get acclimatised to conditions ahead of the final. the Indian captain, who is the premier batsman in the squad, would be the key to the fortunes of the tourists.