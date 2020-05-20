German’s Bundesliga has paved the way for top-flight football competitions to resume across Europe and possibly the world. It got underway from Saturday and is the first elite football league to have restarted after almost two months of coronavirus-imposed suspension. Also Read - COVID-19: English Premier League Witnesses Six Positive Coronavirus Tests

While football across the world remained largely suspended, Belarus continued its league during the health crisis despite criticism.

Here we take a look at the confirmed restart dates for the various football leagues in Europe:

Austria: June 2

Croatia: June 6

Czech Republic: May 23

Denmark: May 28

Finland: July 1

Norway: June 16

Portugal: June 4

Russia: June 21

Serbia: May 30

Slovenia: June 5

Turkey: June 12

Unconfirmed

Greece: June 6

Poland: May 29

Romania: May 27

Switzerland: June 20

English Premier League

The clubs voted on Monday to resume outdoor training in small groups as Premier league targets mid-June resumption. However, they received a jolt on Tuesday when it was revealed that as many as six coronavirus positive cases have been reported at three clubs.

Spanish La Liga

Players have resumed training in Spain in groups of 10 amid strict guidelines from Monday. Players will have to disinfect their hands before and after warm-up, and have to wear masks and gloves when arriving at the stadium. The governing authority hopes to restart by June 12.

Italian Serie A

Italy and UK have been the worst affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has suspended all of its competitions including Serie A at least till June 14. Italian PM Giuseppe Conte wants more assurances before allowing football to return.

The likes of France, Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland have already ended their respective seasons.

While France, Belgium and Scotland announced champions, Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxemborg ended their competitions without naming winners.