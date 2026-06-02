When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in Team India colours after IPL 2026: Check full schedule of RR opener’s next international assignment

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be seen in Team India colours in June after the end of the IPL 2026 season, where he won the Orange Cap, MVP and Emerging Player of the Year awards.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be turning out for India 'A' from next week in Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

India ‘A’ in Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the IPL 2026 season by storm becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap at just 15 years of age. Sooryavanshi, who smashed an astonishing 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals, also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the Emerging Player of the Year awards on a glittering night after the IPL 2026 final.

The question on everybody’s mind is when will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be seen in Indian colours after the IPL 2026. For now, Sooryavanshi is set to turn out for India ‘A’ in a tri-series in Sri Lanka and also involving Afghanistan starting next week on June 9.

The India ‘A’ squad for the ODI tri-series will be led by Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as his deputy.

Here’s the full India ‘A’ squad for tri-series in Sri Lanka…

Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy

Also Read | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins 5 individual honors; Punjab Kings win Fair play award

Check India ‘A’ Schedule in Sri Lanka tri-series HERE…

Match Date Time Venue India A vs Sri Lanka A June 9 11am Dambulla India A vs Afghanistan A June 11 11am Dambulla India A vs Sri Lanka A June 15 11am Dambulla Afghanistan A vs India A June 17 11am Dambulla

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed after IPL 2026 season that he has ambitions of playing ‘red-ball’ cricket for India soon. The RR opener, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, had a strike-rate of 237.3 this year and ended up with record 72 sixes – the highest-ever by any batter in the history of Indian Premier League.

“I have practised a lot with the red ball, though not many people have seen me play that format. Hopefully, they will in the future. Everyone thinks, looking at my game, that I try to hit every ball. It’s T20 cricket, and the coaches have given me a free hand to go on the attack. So, if the ball is there to be hit, I will go for my shots. I don’t unnecessarily try to go after every ball. Of course, I want to play Test cricket.

“My father has taught me from day one to prepare for the longer format. He always told me that Test cricket is the purest form of cricket. I haven’t had many opportunities yet. I’ve played a few matches in the Ranji Trophy, and it was a bit tough for me. I know that I need to work even harder on my red-ball game,” Sooryavanshi told JioStar.

Sooryavanshi has a sensational strike-rate of over 164 in 8 List ‘A’ matches in his career with a best of 190 coming in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2025 tournament last year. He will be keen on carrying his IPL 2026 form into the tri-series now.