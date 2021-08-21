London: India opener Rohit Sharma has been in good form in the ongoing UK tour, but unfortunately the century has not happened. He came close to getting one at the Lord’s, he fell 17 runs shy when James Anderson got the prized scalp. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels there is nothing to worry about and feels a century for Rohit is around the corner.Also Read - WATCH: Old Video of England Pacer James Anderson Shredding Ravichandran Ashwin's Picture Goes Viral

"You score a century at Trent Bridge, or Leeds… if you score a century for India in whichever part of the world, that is what is important. And the way he is batting, the time he has and the position in which he gets himself in, it feels as if a century is just around the corner," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar also reckoned Rohit would end up with 400-450 runs in the series.

“If you get a player who can guarantee score 80 runs, then in a five-Test series, he would end up with 400-450 runs. What else does a captain need? Yes, he would be disappointed not scoring a century, but getting a century at Lords isn’t everything,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar explained how Rohit adjusted and then succeeded in the UK. The former India opener was impressed with the amount of balls Rohit left outside the off-stump.

“In a five-day Test match, no one has an idea as to how the pitch will behave on the first day – things like whether there is life on this pitch, will the ball bounce more? For that, you need some time and the adjustment Rohit Sharma showed in the first innings, how to do it. He did it brilliantly – what shots to play and what not. Just see how many balls he left, some of them close to the off stump. This adjustment is mental and that is what Rohit accomplished,” Gavaskar added further.