Yuzvendra Chahal Horrific Incidents From Mumbai Indians Days: Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit from the mega auctions 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal went back in time and recalled some of the worst days he had encountered while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL when the league was in its initial phases. In a recent chat on Rajasthan Royals’ social media handle, Chahal recounted a horrific incident where interacted with a drunk player who hung him from the balcony, 15 floors above ground level while talking to his new Royals teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously Trolls Mumbai Indians Opener Ishan Kishan Over Biceps; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Prior to this, in an RCB Podcast a couple of months back, Chahal named Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds and James Franklin while recounting an incident where they had tied his hands and legs, taped his mouth and forgot all about it. Also Read - IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Here Are All The Latest Updates From The Faf du Plessis-Led RCB Camp | Virat Kohli News

“It was in 2011 after wining champions League in a Chennai hotel. He [Andrew Symonds] had drunk a lot of “fruit juice” (laughs). I was with him, only. James Franklin and he tied my hands and legs, and said ‘now you have to open’. They were in so much masti they have taped my mouth and forgot all about me. Party got over and in the morning, when a cleaner came, he saw me and freed me. They asked from when have I been here like this and I told them, ‘from the night itself’,” revealed the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Motivational Dressing Room Speech After Humiliating Loss Against KKR | WATCH VIDEO

On being asked whether any of the two cricketers (Symonds or Franklin) had apologised to him, Chahal answered in the negative.

“No, they said sometimes when they drink “juice” so much, they can’t handle it and they can’t remember anything”, said the former Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner.

Chahal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹6.5 crore in the IPL mega auctions held in February in Bengaluru. So far the leg-spinner has picked up 7 wickets in 3 matches and stands second in the list of most wickets taken in the season, only behind Umesh Yadav who has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches.