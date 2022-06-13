Mumbai, June 13: India and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he was once amused by the humble nature of former India skipper MS Dhoni, who told him to address him by any name but not ‘sir’.Also Read - ICC ODI Rankings: India Drop to 5th Position, Pakistan Occupy 4th Spot

“I received the ODI cap from the great MS Dhoni. He is a legend and I was with him for the first time. I was not even able to talk in front of him. He talks so nicely that you wonder if he is really Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legend,” Chahal said in the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

“When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used to call him Mahi sir. After a while (later) he called me over and said, ‘Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai…call me whatever you want but not sir,” said Chahal, who emerged the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 taking 27 scalps, with a best of 5/40.

The right-arm leg spinner has grabbed 81 wickets in 46 ODIs at an average of 25.32 and an economy of 4.92 while playing alongside the former World Cup-winning captain.

(With Inputs From IANS)