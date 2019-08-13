Left-Handers Day: International left-handers day is observed on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of left-handers. ICC came up with a post celebrating the day where they posted a picture featuring 10 great lefties to have played the game. Some of the top names to have played the game like Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara and Wasim Akram feature in the coveted list. On the contrary, fans are disappointed. Fans are not happy as they feel ICC has missed out on some big names like David Warner, Yuvraj Singh and Sanath Jayasuriya. Some other names they may have missed out are Chris Gayle, Saeed Anwar.

Happy #internationallefthandersday 🎉

Let us know who your favourite left-hander is! pic.twitter.com/hfmXCtmI3W — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2019

The legend…

Saeed anwar pic.twitter.com/ZgQw5FUZH5 — Naseem Khan (@khan_179) August 13, 2019

Without yuvraj singh this list is incomplete — Sukhveer Punia (RO-45) (@sukhveer_45_) August 13, 2019

Yuvraj singh 😍 — Anubhav Dixit (@anubhav_boss) August 13, 2019

Alistair Cook David Warner Chris Gayle — Priyansh Chandra (@Pricd05) August 13, 2019

How can u forget this stylish left hander pic.twitter.com/qvQR6sbA5W — Rehan Zia 🇵🇰 (@RehanZia5) August 13, 2019

Where’s Sanath Jayasuriya? This graphic is nothing without him — Mihiranga (@MihirangaFdo) August 13, 2019