Virender Sehwag feels with current composition of the Indian team will make it difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback into the national fold. Dhoni, India's most successful captain with three ICC Trophy wins, last played for India during the semifinal of the World Cup last year and since has been away from the game.

The IPL 2020 was supposed to be Dhoni's much-awaited comeback, which as per coaches and ex-players, could have made his road to India recall easier, but with the tournament delayed by 15 days and uncertainty lingering over its future this year, Dhoni's comeback plans may have taken a hit. Even if he were to come back, the fact that India look settled with KL Rahul keeping wickets, virtually leaves no place for Dhoni.

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them," Sehwag said Tuesday.

Sehwag, India’s first triple-centurion in Test weighed in on India’s dismal show during the ODI and Test series in New Zealand, in which they were blanked 0-3 and 0-2 respectively. One of the prime reasons behind it could be Virat Kohli’s poor run, but Sehwag believes New one team played better, which certainly wasn’t India.

“He [Kohli] is a class batsman but that has happened to all the great batsmen in different eras be it Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Waugh, Jacques Kallis or Ricky Ponting,” Sehwag said about the India captain’s quiet series. “We must admit that the Kiwis were superior to us in the ODIs and Tests. In the T20s, Kiwis lost close matches. In the shortest format it is always difficult to make a quick comeback.”

In a year of a T20 World Cup, Sehwag refused to pick a favourite but felt Hardik Pandya’s return could change the dimension of the Indian team. Pandya, who last played in the T20 series against South Africa in September last year, missed six months of cricket due to a back injury for which the allrounder needed surgery.

He was named in the squad for India’s three-match ODI series against South which got called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The ICC on Tuesday stated that the T20 World Cup in October will go on as planned and Sehwag reckoned Pandya’s return will bring an interesting flavour.

“In T20s, one cannot predict favourites. Such is the unpredictable nature of the format, any single player can change the complexion of the game on a given day,” he said. “The return of Hardik Pandya will make a huge difference to the Indian team. The whole combination will change with an all-rounder of the calibre of Hardik.”