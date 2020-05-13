India football goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the first Indian to play at the UEFA Europa League for Norwegian club Stabaek FC, revealed that football was not the first sport he took to. Also Read - If MS Dhoni is Batting Well, He Must Play For India Again: Rohit Sharma

“I went there for 3-4 days as a kid. I didn’t fall in love with playing as the rush was not there. But since my father loves cricket, I did take the chance,” Gurpreet said in an interview to IANS from Sydney. Also Read - Test Cricket Will Die The Day India Gives it up: Greg Chappell

“While M.S. Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, i had other plans as a kid,” the 28-year old also tweeted. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Against The Idea of Holding IPL Without Foreign Cricketers, Says Playing With Indian Players Will be Similar to Participating in Syed Mushtaq Ali

Realising that fans would not be filling up the stadiums, he said the safety of the people is more important now.

“We would love to have people in the stadium but at this point the safety of the people is important,” Gurpreet said.

The Bengaluru FC goalie also said that once live matches resume on TV, people would feel good.

“So, if closed doors is what is required to keep everyone safe and step towards a new normal (so be it)…at this point, it is not safe for stadiums to have people in and I think sports can be a way where people can feel a bit normal in the way of living with some live games on TV,” said Gurpreet.

The 2019 Arjuna awardee also congratulated defender Sandesh Jhingan and women’s team striker Bala Devi as they were nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the Arjuna Award.