Who are the only three players to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times in a row?

Franchises like the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are still awaiting for their maiden IPL title but there are 3 absolutely lucky players who have completed a hattrick of titles with ease

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Title : Champions Again: RCB Clinch IPL 2026 Title Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winner's trophy after defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Winning three consecutive Indian Premier League titles in a row is a rare and almost impossible feat that only 3 players have achieved so far. It takes many years for franchises to win an IPL title like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for example, who had to wait for 18 years before landing their first major title in 2025 and now they have two in a row.

Franchises like the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are still awaiting for their maiden IPL title but there are 3 absolutely lucky players who have completed a hattrick of titles with ease. 2 of them are Indians while the other (3rd) one is an English international.

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So without further to do, let’s find out who these 3 lucky cricketers are.

1. Karna Sharma

The first cricketer to win three back-to-back IPL titles was leg-spinner Karn Sharma. Interestingly, he achieved this feat with three different franchises from 2016 to 2018. He lifted his first silverware with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, then with the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings over the following 2 seasons.

The leg-spinner made his last appearance in the IPL last year and he went unsold in the mini auction for the 2026 season. Overall in his IPL career, Karn racked up 83 wickets in a total of 90 matches.

2. Phil Salt

England’s opening batter Phil Salt would not have even thought of winning the IPL title when he made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2023 with the Delhi Capitals. Upon being released the very next year, Salt went on to play a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ 3rd silverware in the 2024 season where he scored 435 runs in 12 matches.

Despite his impressive performances, Salt was released by KKR and the Englishman was acquired by the RCB and he has been an important player for them ever since.

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In 2025, he scored 403 runs in 13 matches in Bengaluru’s maiden title win and although this year he could only play 6 matches due to injury, Phil Salt remained a key part of the South Indian franchise.

3. Suyash Sharma

Phil Salt’s teammate from his KKR days Suyash Sharma had a similar route to winning three back-to-back IPL titles. Although he did not play a major part in KKR’s title win in 2024, Suyash Sharma has been a key asset for the RCB over the last two seasons. He picked up 9 wickets last season and finished with 8 in the recently concluded 2026 season.