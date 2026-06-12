Who is 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora? The youngest player in FIFA World Cup 2026

Gilberto Mora wasn't even born when Mexico last reached the knockouts way back in 1986 when they lost to West Germany in a dramatic quarter-finals penalty shootout but now he is the youngest ever to don an El Tri shirt

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Gilberto Mora during Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against South Africa at Estadio Azteca. (Image credits: Special arrangement)

Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora has become the youngest player ever to make an appearance for El Tri in the Men’s FIFA World Cup. The 17-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder, came on as a 2nd half substitute during Mexico’s commanding 2-0 win over South Africa in the 2026 edition’s opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Just two minutes after Gilberto Mora came on to the pitch after replacing Alvaro Fidaldo, Mexico scored their 2nd goal in the 67th minute, thanks to a brilliant header from Raul Jimenez. Left-winger Julian Quinones had scored the opening goal of the match in the 9th minute following a defensive blunder from South Africa.

The chaotic 90-minute affair also produced 3 red cards for the first time in a FIFA World Cup opening match. South Africa’s Yaya Sithole was the first to be sent off in the 50th minute before his teammate Themba Zwane followed suit half an hour later.

Also Read: Mexico 2-0 South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri cruise past Bafana Bafana with goals from Quinenos and Jimenez

During extra-time (90+1), Mexican captain Cesar Montes was also shown a straight red by referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Yet, the biggest talking point from the match is the World Cup debut of Gilberto Mora. Representing your nation at the international stage is always a dream for every athlete but to do it at the age of 17 is no small feat.

Gilberto Mora becomes the 6th youngest to feature in FIFA World Cups

Gilberto Mora wasn’t even born when Mexico last reached the knockouts way back in 1986 when they lost to West Germany in a dramatic quarter-finals penalty shootout but now he is the youngest ever to don an El Tri shirt. He overtook Alfredo Torres who debuted at 19 years and 16 days during the 1954 edition in Switzerland.

17 – At 17 years and 240 days, Mexico’s Gilberto Mora is the youngest player to represent a host nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup. 🇲🇽 Pride. https://t.co/j5MihrPDXg pic.twitter.com/YozVVamIte — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2026

Gilberto Mora, who is the youngest player in the FIFA World Cup this year, joined some legendary names like Norman Whiteside, Samuel Eto’o, Femi Opabunmi, Salomon Olembe and Pele – all of whom debuted at 17. The attacking midfielder is now the 6th youngest to play a match in the quadrennial event.

Gilberto Mora’s come up to national team

After coming through the youth ranks at Tijuana, Mora made his Liga MX debut just 2 months before of his 16th birthday. He has since shattered domestic age records and starred for Mexico at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025. He impressed the coaches with his mature style of play that guided his nation to the quarter-finals.

His rapid rise caught the eye of national team head coach Javier Aguirre who fast-tracked the midfielder into the senior squad during the knockout rounds of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Gilberto Mora made history in the quarter-finals against Saudi Arabia, becoming the youngest player ever to feature for El Tri’s senior team.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Nora Fatehi to headline the second GRAND function after Shakira rocks Mexico City

He followed up that milestone by delivering the crucial assist for Raul Jimenez’s match-winner in the semi-final clash against Honduras. Now, the Tijuana playmaker has become a crucial part of the Mexican team and is being heavily linked with 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

When will Mexico play next?

Mexico’s next Group A match is against South Korea on Friday, June 19 at Estadio Guadalajara.