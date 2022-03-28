IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants’ new recruit Ayush Badoni made everyone sit up and take note of his brilliant knock against Gujarat Titans. Badoni came to the crease when his team was in all kinds of trouble, having lost their top-order with not much on the board. With captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey – all back in the hut, Lucknow needed a partnership.Also Read - IPL 2022, GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 4: Chameera Draws First Blood For LSG; Gill Departs Early

Badoni (54 off 41) got off to a slow start but went after Hardik Pandya in his last over that changed the momentum of the innings. The 22-year-old hit a six, followed by a couple of boundaries as Lucknow added 19 runs off the Pandya over.

A look at Ayush Badoni’s career, facts & stats

Ayush Badoni is 22 years old and plays for Delhi in domestic cricket

Ayush Badoni is primarily a batter but can bowl occasional off-break when required

Ayush Badoni was sold for ₹20 lakhs (base price) to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Mega Auctions 2022

Ayush Badoni has played five matches so far in domestic cricket but has only got one opportunity to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where he scored 8 runs.

The last match he played was against Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.

Has played India U-19 before making his domestic debut for Delhi.

"I wasn't looking at the score, I was just batting and wasn't thinking of my fifty. I just wanted to play my natural game. I realized I got a fifty only after I got there. I couldn't sleep last night, I was very nervous. After I hit the first boundary, I got confidence. The ball was cutting initially and after six overs it does get flat. I think we have got a good total on the board," said Badoni while talking about his innings with Harsha Bhogle during the innings break.