Who is Duckens Nazon? Haiti’s number 9 who once represented Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League

Interestingly, his transfer nearly fell through after initial medical reports raised concerns about an abnormality in his heart function

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Players of Haiti wave to spectators after the group C match between Haiti and Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

India might not be playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but the first-ever 48-team tournament features a player who once represented a club in the country’s top-flight division, the Indian Super League and the name is Duckens Nazon, a former Kerala Blasters forward who took the field for Haiti in the on-going summer spectacle across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Haiti, a Caribbean nation that returned to the quadrennial event after an absence of 5 decades, had Duckens Nazon in their team as a key player. Nazon is actually the nation’s leading goal scorer and he stands as a true icon of Haitian football.

Also Read: Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Die Mannschaft and the Elephants eye round of 32 qualification

The striker has netted an incredible 44 goals for his country, which includes scoring 6 vital ones during the FIFA World Cup 2025 qualifying rounds to help Haiti reach the biggest ever edition after a wait of 52 years.

Although he did not feature in Haiti’s most recent 3-0 loss against Brazil, which also knocked them out of the competition, Duckens Nazon remains an integral part of the team.

How Duckens Nazon signed for Kerala Blasters?

The forward’s professional journey has seen him travel across continents. Back in the 2016-17 ISL season, a 22-year-old Nazon arrived at the Kerala Blasters from French club Laval. Interestingly, his transfer nearly fell through after initial medical reports raised concerns about an abnormality in his heart function.

However, the Blasters management backed his potential and spent big money to bring him to Kochi. He quickly won over the passionate Manjappada fans with his incredible speed and work rate, scoring two goals.

Playing in India proved to be a major stepping stone for his career. Immediately after his stint in Kochi, English club Wolverhampton Wanderers signed him in January 2017. He later moved across various leagues in Europe and Asia and currently plays for Iranian outfit Istiqlal. Nazon has now scored over 100 goals for club and country throughout his career.

When will Haiti play next?

Haiti’s final Group C game against African giants Morocco will take place on Thursday, June 25 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta from 3:30AM (IST) onwards. The Caribbean nation are among the only two nations, with Turkiye, to get eliminated from the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.