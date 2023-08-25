Home

Who Is Following Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? All You Need To Know About David Beckham Club’s New Recruit

Lionel Messi has scored ten goals and also has three assists to his name since his signing for David Beckham's co-owned club Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has scored 10 goals till now for Inter Miami. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Argentina legend Lionel Messi has shown why he is the best footballer player in the world. Since his arrival in the United States of America (USA) to play in the David Beckham co-owned club Inter Miami, Messi has scored ten goals and also has three assists to his name. Also, the Argentine striker helped David Beckham’s co-owned club to win their first major silverware in the form of the Leagues club.

The 36-year-old striker failed to score for the first time since his signing for Miami. During Inter Miami’s game in the US Open Cup semifinal clash against FC Cincinnati Messi failed to score a goal but provided two assists in the game and also Messi scored his penalty in the comeback shootout win.

As per multiple reports, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has personally signed a former US Army soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy Seal. Inter Miami has assigned a bodyguard named Yassine Chueko as a bodyguard for the 36-year-old Messi.

Multiple videos have gone viral on social media showing a muscular man following Messi while he’s in action from near the touchline. As soon as the final whistle blows, Chueko is there beside the Argentine following him like his shadow.

👮‍♂️🇦🇷 During Inter Miami matches, Leo Messi is followed by an ex-US Navy Seal for maximum security. The bodyguard is a martial arts, boxer and taekwondo expert. He can be seen even following him during matches. pic.twitter.com/Gl8n1UzHXV — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 24, 2023

The 36-year-old Messi also follows Chueko on his Instagram handle and there are multiple photos and videos of the bodyguard who has participated in many boxing and MMA fights.

