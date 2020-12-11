Batting great Rahul Dravid talked about India’s chances in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Dravid feels the visitors need someone to repeat Cheteshwar Pujara’s role from 2018-19 series in the upcoming Tests. Pujara was the leading run-scorer in the series when India last toured Australia with 521 runs in 4 matches. Virat Kohli and Co. outclassed Australia by 2-1 as Team India registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Will be Crucial Part of India's Test Team When he Starts Bowling: Virender Sehwag

Dravid said someone has to step up in the series be it Pujara himself as India will also miss the services of Virat Kohli after the first Test as he has been granted the paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

"Who is going to be our Pujara from last time?" ESPNCricinfo quoted Dravid as saying during a webinar, organised by L&T Financial Services Mutual Fund's annual conclave The Winner's Circle.

“I’m saying [that because] Pujara scored 500-plus runs last time, [so] you [are] going to need one of your batsmen [to repeat that]. Either it is going to be Pujara himself – obviously it can’t be Kohli because he is not going to be there for the whole [tour] – but you are going to need one of your batsmen at least in my opinion over the four-Test matches to get you something like 500 runs,” Dravid added.

Dravid feels India have a bowling attack which can take 20 wickets in the Australian conditions but it will be the batsman with 500 runs in the series will give the visitors a better chance to win.

“I do believe we have got a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets in those conditions. They will be challenging conditions: Australia will try and put out conditions which will support the quality of fast bowlers. So will we be able to match that?”

“I think we will be able to get 20 wickets over five days. [But] will we get a batsman who will get 500-plus runs for us in the series [or not] might define it; if we can get that, then we give ourselves a great chance. If one of Smith and Warner, who missed the last series, get that then they [Australia] probably will have the edge,” he said.