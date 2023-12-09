Home

Who Is Kashvee Gautam – Women’s Premier League’s Most Expensive Uncapped Cricketer

Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history after joining Gujarat Giants for a whopping amount of INR 2 crores.

Kashvee Gautam (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kashvee Gautam created history during the ongoing WPL Auction 2023 after she was bought by Gujarat Giants for a whopping amount of INR 2 crores following a thrilling bidding war and became the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. Gautam broke Vrinda Dinesh’s record, who created the same record only a few minutes before upon joining UP Warriorz for INR 1.3 crore.

Gujarat Giants started the bidding but Royal Challengers Bangalore quickly increased the stakes to INR 15 lakh. What followed was a progression of volleys among Giants and RCB, with the bid outperforming the INR 50 lakh mark in no time.

The tussle took off when, at INR 75 lakh, UP Warriorz enered the bidding war. However, Giants’ resolve was soid as they kept pushing the bid far beyond the INR 1 crore limit. Not to be outdone, Warriorz responded with a bid of 1.1 crore, but Giants preemptively increased their offer to 1.2 crore. The bid uplifted as Giants raised the bid to a stunning 1.4 crore.

The bidding war arrived at a stunning conclusion at INR 2 crore following Warriorz withdrawl, ending a captivating bidding war. Gautam is a right-arm seamer that came into light in 2020 when, during an One-Day game in the Women’s U-19 compeition, she picked a ten-wicket haul that also included a hat-trick. while representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. This extraordinary performance got her a spot in one of the groups taking part in the now-former Women’s T20 Challenge.

