CWG 2022 Latest Update: India's Lakshya Sen has made the countrymen proud by winning the Men's Badminton Singles Gold by beating Tze Yong of Malaysia (19-21 21-9 21-16) at the Commonwealth Games 2022. With this victory, India records its 20th Gold in the CWG 2022.

Sen did remarkably well by winning the last two sets in a cliffhanger of a game at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre.

Hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, 20-year-old Sen had won the historic Thomas Cup earlier this year too.