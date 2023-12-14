Home

Who Is Manishankar Murasingh – Tripura All-Rounder Whom Sourav Ganguly Rates Highly Before IPL 2024 Auction

Manishankar Murasingh made his debut for Tripura in 2009 and has played 217 matches (FC, List A, T20s) for the state and scored 5483 runs so far. With the ball, Murasingh has picked 390 wickets.

Manishankar Murasingh has been a truly a legend for Tripura. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is highly impressed with Tripura all-rounder Manishankar Murasingh, stating the 30-year-old should play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Notably, Ganguly is the brand ambassador of Tripura and has been following the state’s cricket diligently and vowed to help the cricketers flourish. Under the guidance of former India and Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, Tripura finished third in Group A with four wins from seven matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. They defeated Sikkim, Saurashtra, Mumbai and Pondicherry.

In fact, Murasingh starred with both bat and ball in Tripura’s win over Mumbai with 4/23 and 55 runs off 26 balls. “I follow the players who are playing for Tripura, and I am impressed by the way Manisankar Murasingh plays in various tournaments. I hope he will play in IPL,” Ganguly had said.

But why Manishankar Murasingh is so highly rated by Ganguly?

Taking cricket professionally in early 2000s, Murasingh made his first-class debut for Tripura in 2009 and played 217 matches (FC, List A, T20s) for the state and scored 5483 runs. With the ball, Murasingh has picked 390 wickets. In fact, he leads the charts in both departments for Tripura. Despite the statistics, he needed 13 seasons to elevate himself to the zonal level and made his Duleep Trophy debut for East Zone in 2022-23 season.

A medium pacer by trait, Murasingh can deceive the batter with his crisp and sturdy run-up and can pitch the ball on a good length and move the ball slightly. He even plied his trade in England, playing for Philadelphia CC in the Northeast Premier League (Minor County League) in Durham.

However, despite all his numbers, Murasingh never got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League. He had trialed at Mumbai Indians in 2019 and Gujarat Titans last year and did well in match simulations. But as luck would have it, he wasn’t picked in the auctions.

With Ganguly sitting as the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, there is a possibility for Murasingh for his IPL dream come true. The Tripura star is included in the list of 333 cricketers who are scheduled to go under the hammer in Dubai during the IPL 2024 auction on December 19.

