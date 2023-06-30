Home

Who Is Shreyanka Patil? RCB Star Who Becomes First Uncapped Indian Woman To Feature In Overseas T20 League

Karnataka off-spinner Shreyanka Patil came into limelight in the Women's Premier League after performing well with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shreyanka Patil grabbed nine wickets for India A in Women's Emerging Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Fresh from her heroics in the recently-concluded Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil became the first uncapped Indian to sign for an overseas league as she was roped in by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The WCPL starts from August 31 with the final to be played on September 10. The 2023 season of the tournament will see an expanded schedule with seven matches to be played in 11 days. The other two teams in the competition are Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Who Is Shreyanka Patil?

Born in Bengaluru, Patil represents Karnataka at the domestic level and kick-started her professional career with the state U-16 team. The 21-year-old finished the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2022-23 as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Patil came into limelight in the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year, when she took six wickets in seven matches for Royal Challenges Bangalore with a best of 2/17 against Gujarat Giants. She also scored 62 runs with the bat in the WPL.

Taking a bagfull of learnings from the WPL, Patil was named in the India A squad in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong where she took nine wickets including a 5/2 against Hong Kong. India won the tournament.

An ardent fan of Virat Kohli, Patil will be sharing the dressing room with the likes of West Indies internationals Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor at Guyana Amazon Warriors which will certainly prove beneficial for her career.

Among other overseas starts, New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington and South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail.

While the BCCI don’t allow men’s cricketers to compete in foreign franchise leagues, women are allowed with top players like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh played in the WBBL in Australia and The Hundred in England at some point in time of their career.

