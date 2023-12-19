Home

Sports

Who is Shubham Dubey? Uncapped Vidarbha Star Who Set IPL Auction on FIRE

Who is Shubham Dubey? Uncapped Vidarbha Star Who Set IPL Auction on FIRE

Shubham Dubey was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.80 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 Auction.

Shubham Dubey

New Delhi: Shubham Dubey was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.80 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 Auction. Shubham Dubey is an Indian cricketer who plays for Vidarbha. He was born on August 27, 1994, in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra. He made his List A debut on February 22, 2021, for Vidarbha in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Trending Now

Dubey is a left-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler. He has scored 1,046 runs in 27 List A matches, including one century and six half-centuries. He has also taken 20 wickets in 12 matches.

You may like to read

Dubey had a stellar performance for Vidarbha in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He scored 492 runs in 10 matches, including three centuries and one half-century. He also took 27 wickets in 12 matches. Dubey is a talented cricketer with good potential, and he’s considered a promising prospect for the Indian team in the future.

Here are some of his key achievements:

Highest run scorer for Vidarbha in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy (492 runs)

Highest wicket-taker for Vidarbha in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy (27 wickets)

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in the 2023 IPL (10 wickets)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.