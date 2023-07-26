Who Is Syazrul Idrus? First Player In History To Take Seven-For In Men’s T20is

Home

The Malaysian medium seamer achieved this historic milestone against China in Kuala Lumpur during the opening match of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifiers.

Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-fer in T20I cricket. (Pic: Malaysian Cricket Association)

New Delhi: Malaysian medium seamer Syazrul Idrus became the first-ever man in cricket history to take seven wickets in a T20I match. The seamer achieved the historic milestone against China in Kuala Lumpur during the opening match of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifiers.

Idrus also broke the record of the best bowling figures in a men’s T20I. Peter Aho, who plays for the Nigerian cricket team, previously held the record by picking 6 for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021.

India’s Deepak Chahar also has a record of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in 2019 and he is also the joint third-highest best overall alongside Uganda bowler Dinesh Nakrani who registered the same figures against Lesotho in 2021.

🚨 BREAKING: Syazrul Ezat sets the WORLD RECORD for best figures in Men’s T20Is! Figures of 7-8 where all his wickets were bowled. Congratulations to Syazrul. An incredible, memorable performance 🇲🇾 👏 🇨🇳 23 All Out (11.2) Watch the chase ➡️ https://t.co/Ttu8Ghsbjl pic.twitter.com/EiZI7f1MR8 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) July 26, 2023

After winning the toss, China moved to 12 for no loss in four overs. Having been brought in as the first change Syazrul Idrus, struck with the first ball of his second over, taking the wicket of Wang Liuyang for 3. And in the same over he went on to pick up three more wickets of Chinese players over and because of his outstanding spell Malaysian team was all over the Chinese team.

In his final over, eventually a maiden, Idrus took two more wickets to finish with figures of 4-1-7-8. His spell left China in tatters at 20/9 at the end of nine overs. Their innings was wrapped up for a mere 23 runs.

No surprises here! Syazrul Ezat adjudged Player-of-the-match after his recording-breaking spell 🎯 He’s taken 47 wickets in 23 matches during his T20I career. Well done champ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PQ0OREl9Mo — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) July 26, 2023

During the chase, Malaysia lost their openers early and were 3 for 2 after two overs. Virandeep Singh scored 19 runs off 14 balls with the help of two fours and a six, to take his side to a memorable win in 4.5 overs against China.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024.

