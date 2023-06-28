Home

Who Is Teja Nidamanuru? Andhra Pradesh-Born Dutch Cricketer Who Became Thorn In West Indies’ 2023 ODI World Cup Qualification

In his 16-match ODI career so far, Teja Nidamanuru played one of the best innings when his 76-ball 111 helped Netherlands to a famous win over West Indies.

Teja Nidamanuru made his international debut for Netherlands in 2022. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: If Logan van Beek’s Super Over heroics against West Indies was the art in Netherlands’ famous win the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Teja Nidamanuru was the art that almost knocked the two-time champions out of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Chasing, a mammoth 375 to win, the 28-year-old Nidamanuru took the Dutch close to the mammoth total with a brilliant 111 off 76 balls that included 11 hits to the fence and three over boundaries.

Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd started off brilliantly adding 71 inside 10 overs before Roston Chase brought West Indies in the game by dismissing both the opener. Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede kept Netherlands on track and after both departed, Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards put on 143 from just 15 overs to set up a frantic finish.

The win handed Netherlands a ray of hope to qualify for the biggest spectacle in cricket after 12 years by helping the Dutch qualify for the Super Six stage where they are placed placed fourth, just a place above West Indies.

But Who Is This Teja Nidamanuru?

The right-hander was born in Vijaywada in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on August 22, 1994. While he was young, Nidamanuru moved to New Zealand with his parents and grew up there before playing for Auckland in the domestic circuit.

However, with so much talent already in the queue to break into the national team, Nidamanuru’s number never came. As fate would have it, after completing his education in New Zealand, Nidamanuru got a job in Netherlands in 2019 and it gave him a new opportunity alltogether to once again chase his dream of playing at the international level.

Nidamanuru worked as a business development manager for a workflow management company as of 2021, but his love for cricket also continued parrallely and joined Kampong Club in Utrecht. Following a brief stay at Kampong, Nidamanuru moved to Punjab Rotterdam Club.

It was during his stay at the Punjab Rotterdam when he scored a whirlwind 42-ball 104 in a game against VOC Rotterdam in the 2021 Dutch T20 Cup that brought him into the spotlight of the national selectors.

Nidamanuru finally made his internatioal debut against West Indies in an ODI in 2022 and scored an unbeaten half-century on his maiden outing with the Oranjes.

How Can West Indies Qualify For CWC 2023?

Heading into the Super Six stage with no points, West Indies face uphill task to secure one of two positions in the main event in India. West Indies play Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka in Super Six stage and need to win all three games by comfortable margins to have a better NRR.

The Shai Hope-led side still have a chance to qualify for the main event. For West Indies making it into top two, Zimbabwe need to lose all their three games in Super Six and Sri Lanka lose one of their three matches, Oman win two matches, and Scotland and Netherlands win one each.

In that case, Sri Lanka will finish with eight points and West Indies with six points. In another scenario, if Zimbabwe win all three and Sri Lanka lose all theirs, then Zimbabwe and West Indies advance to the main event.

