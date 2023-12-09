Who Is Vrinda Dinesh – A 22-Year-Old From Karnataka Who Got Rs 1.3 Crore Paycheck From UP Warriorz

Home

The young Indian sensation was sold at a whopping price of 1.3 Crore to UP Warriors as she became the highest uncapped player ever to get sold in WPL history till now.

New Delhi: Vrinda Dinesh, a name that resonates with power, grace, and an unwavering passion for cricket, is etching her name in the annals of Indian women’s cricket with an impactful performance. The 22-year-old right-handed batter and a right-arm leg break bowler from Bangalore, Karnataka, quickly became a household name, captivating audiences and inspiring young women nationwide.

In the Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 (WPL), the young Indian sensation was sold at a whopping price of 1.3 Crore to UP Warriors as she became the highest uncapped player ever to get sold in WPL history till now.

Among all the uncapped players in the 2024 WPL auction, the 22-year-old Vrinda stole the limelight after grabbing 1.3 crore to her name. Set with a base price of 10 lakhs, the bidding was between three franchises bidding for her. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants eventually started the bidding, but UP Warriorz came in late and sealed the deal.

Howzatt for a purchase! The @UPWarriorz have Vrinda Dinesh for a whopping INR 1.3 Cr 🔥🔥#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/t6Su8jPtkk — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

The 22-year-old Karnataka-born cricketer plays as a right-handed batter and a right-arm leg-break bowler. Vrinda is currently playing for the Karnataka Women’s Cricket Team, the India A Women’s Cricket Team, and the South Zone Women’s Cricket Team.

Over the last two years, the right-handed batter has been a consistent performer on Karnataka’s cricket circuit. However, the batter was left out of the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, but she was later brought in as a replacement for S. Yashasri. Her debut in the prestigious league came in the final match, which caught everyone’s attention as she amassed 36 runs off 29 balls on the challenging pitch.

Born: February 3, 2001 (age 22 years, 301 days)

February 3, 2001 (age 22 years, 301 days) Batting style: right-handed

right-handed Bowling style: right-arm leg break

right-arm leg break Teams: India A Women, Karnataka

She has been a consistent performer for Karnataka in domestic cricket, and she has also impressed for India A on the international stage. She is a talented batsman and has also shown promise with the ball. This is the main reason why she got sold at the WPL Auction 2024 at a whopping price money to the UP Warriors.

List of all Achievements by Vrinda Dinesh

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy: Champion with Karnataka (2021–22) Senior Women’s T20 Trophy: Champion with Karnataka (2022–23) Women’s Challenger Trophy: Champion with India A (2022–23)

The young batter also played a major role in Karnataka’s journey to the final of the Senior Women’s ODI Trophy earlier in the year. Vrinda smashed 477 runs in just 11 innings, for an outstanding average of 47.70. She also played a crucial innings of 81 runs against Rajasthan. Her consistent contributions are the major highlight of the women’s cricket scene.

