Former India skipper Rahul Dravid stopped Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly from playing the 2007 T20 World Cup, revealed former team manager Lalchand Rajput.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Rajput revealed that Tendulkar – who was in England was keen on playing the tournament, but it was Dravid who said the youngsters should play the tournament. He also revealed that Tendulkar – who had not won a World Cup then – regretted the move.

"Yes, it is true (Rahul Dravid stopping Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly from playing the 2007 T20 World Cup). Rahul Dravid was the captain in England and some players came directly from England to Johannesburg (for the T20 World Cup) so they said let's give an opportunity to the youngsters."

“But after winning the World Cup they must have repented it because Sachin always kept on telling me that I am playing for so many years and I have still not won the World Cup,” Lalchand Rajput told Sportskeeda.

Claiming that Dhoni was calm, Rajput recalled his leadership skills then.

“To be honest, he was very very calm. He used to think two steps ahead because a captain has to make a decision on the ground… One thing I liked about him was that he was a thinking captain.”

“He seemed to me like a mixture of [Sourav] Ganguly and Rahul Dravid… Ganguly was very very aggressive and thinking but was positive and thinking,” he added.