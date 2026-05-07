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Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singhs former teammate who died at age 36, RCB batter says...

Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s former teammate who died at age 36, RCB batter says…

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh among others reacted to the sudden passing of their former teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill, who died in unknown circumstances at the age of just 36. Amanpreet, who used to p

RCB batter Virat Kohli while training for an IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Source: X)

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh among others reacted to the sudden passing of their former teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill, who died in unknown circumstances at the age of just 36. Amanpreet, who used to play as a right-arm medium pacer, represented Punjab in the domestic circuit and although he was friends with several high-profile cricketers, he could not make a name for himself in the international scene.

Highlights Amanpreet, who used to play as a right-arm medium pacer, represented Punjab in the domestic circuit and although he was friends with several high-profile cricketers, he could not make a name for himself in the international scene

The news was first confirmed by the Punjab Cricket Association, who wrote a heartfelt note on X on Amanpreet Gill’s sudden demise. Gill was not only a player for the state but he also served as a key member in the senior selection committee team.

Also Read: SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer lashes out at his players after Punjab’s 3rd consecutive loss, he says…

He also featured for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and represented India at the age group levels.

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“Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.” – PCA wrote on X.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh react

Both Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took to their X accounts to pay their tributes to Amanpreet. Kohli, who is currently on IPL duty with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared the dressing room with the late cricketer during their U-19 days.

In fact, the duo played the U-19 Cricket World Cup together in 2007 in the same team which also had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Pradeep Sangwan and Manish Pandey.

Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026

“Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” – Virat Kohli wrote on X.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also reacted to the incident, confirming that they shared the Punjab dressing room in their early days. Yuvraj also had words of praise for the kind of character Amanpreet Singh possessed, stating that the 36-year-old was a “quiet hardworking cricketer who loved the game”.

Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026

“Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” – Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Inside Amanpreet Singh’s short cricketing career

Amanpreet Singh might have never broke out as an international sensation but he was a very talented cricketer, otherwise legends like Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli would not have reacted on his demise.

The right-arm medium pacer played 6 first-class matches for Punjab, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 3.17 with his last appearance for Punjab coming way back in 2008. He also played several matches for India’s U-19 team against the likes of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

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