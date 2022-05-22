Today, the Google Doodle has honored Indian wrestler Gama, also known as “The Great Gama”. But not many people especially the millennials would be familiar with Gama Pehelwan. Gama was an undefeated wrestling champion and was widely referred to as Rustam-e-Hind. He remained undefeated in a career spanning 52 years and is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In this article, we will tell you some interesting facts about the life and times of Gama Pehelwan. He was born on 22 May 1878 in Jabbowal, (Amritsar) Punjab. Gama Pehalwan’s childhood was full of difficulties. After the death of his father and grandfather, he spent his life with his uncle who was a wrestler.

Who was Gama Pahalwan?

1. Gama Spend his life with his uncle who was a wrestler.

2. Gama Pahalwan found his interest in wrestling and exercise when he was young.

3. Gama Pahalwan used to practice for more than 10 hours a day and used to wrestle with 40 wrestlers in a day in the arena to increase his strength.

4. When Gama Pahalwan was 10 Gama participated in a competition and claimed the top spot, making his mark among 400 people.

5. Gama Pahalwan used to do 5000 squats and 3000 pushups daily during training.

6. From 1890 to 1910, Gama Pahalwan continued to compete against India’s greatest wrestlers and won all matches.

7. Gama Pahalwan defeated wrestlers on many national and international forums and raised the pride of India.

8. Even after playing matches for many decades and playing five thousand matches in his career, Gama remained undefeated.

9. Gama Pahalwan used to eat 6 desi chicken, 10 liters of milk, half a liter of ghee, one and a half liters of butter, almond syrup, and 100 rotis every day.

10. At the time of partition, Gama Pahalwan remained in Pakistan. But he then saved the lives of many Hindu families in the violence. The government of Pakistan did not take care of him and in the last days of his life, he struggled with the money crunch. He died in 1960 at the age of 82. But, even today, his name rings in India and Pakistan.

What is visible in google doodle

In the Google Doodle, he can be seen standing strong to celebrate the 144th birthday of Gama Pahalwan. In his right hand is a silver mace. This mace was given to him by the Prince of Wales.