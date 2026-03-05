Home

Who will reach FINAL if India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal is washed out? ICC rules EXPLAINED

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal has a provision of Reserve Day with the match expected to continue on Friday if it interrupted by rain in Mumbai on Thursday.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will continue on Friday if it is interrupted by rain on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Team India are getting ready to take on England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The winner of this match will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Fans from all around the world will have one eye of the weather in Mumbai when Suryakumar Yadav’s get ready to defending their crown. Unlike the 2024 edition, India don’t have an unbeaten record in the tournament they are co-hosting. Indians lost by 76 runs in their first Super 8 match against South Africa and entered the semifinal in 2nd position.

England, on the other hand, who are facing India for the third time in succession in the T20 World Cup semifinal stages, topped their Group in Super 8 stages with three wins in three matches. Their only loss in the tournament came at the hands of West Indies in the league stages.

This gives Harry Brook’s side a major advantage heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals against India. If the match against India is washed out due to rain or there is a ‘no-result’ in the clash, then it will be England who will progress to the final on the basis of their higher position in the Super 8 Points Table.

Does India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal have a Reserve Day?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have kept provisions of Reserve Day for both the semifinals as well as the final. According to ICC regulations, if both teams are unable to complete at least 10 overs in their innings in the match, then the game will proceed into the Reserve Day. In India’s match, the Reserve Day has been kept for Friday, March 6.

The game will begin from the same stage on Reserve Day where it was halted on the main match day. Indian fans will remember that Team India’s ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal was completed on a Reserve Day with the Black Caps beating Virat Kohli’s side.

Mumbai weather prediction for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

There is, however, some good news for Indian cricket fans as weather is expected to be largely clear for the second semifinal match in Mumbai on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be a searing 39 degrees Celsius but is expected to cool down to around 26 degrees Celsius by evening when the match gets underway.

Check Mumbai weather prediction for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal HERE…

The humidity level in Mumbai is expected to be around 43 per cent with dew point at around 15 degrees but there is zero per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms on Thursday. The dew at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai could be a major concern for both sides making the toss in the contest very crucial.

“Look, I think the dew is always a big concern. But that’s again something you can’t control the toss. I think here at Wankhede there’s always that extra bit of bounce,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

