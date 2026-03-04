Home

Who will reach T20 World Cup 2026 final if South Africa vs New Zealand semis is WASHED OUT

The ICC have kept provision for Reserve Days for both T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals as well as the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal has provision for a Reserve Day according to ICC rules. (Photo: IANS)

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Kolkata Weather: South Africa will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4). The Proteas are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far and will look to enter their second successive T20 World Cup final.

The big question on everyone’s mind is which team will reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday if the first semifinal is washed out due to rain. The International Cricket Council (ICC) have kept the provision of Reserve Day for both the semifinals and the final match. There were no Reserve Days in place for the league stages and Super 8.

Who will crash out of semifinals if T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals are abandoned

There is good news for Aiden Markram’s South Africa side because they will progress to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 if their semifinal match against New Zealand is abandoned even after two days.

If a minimum of 10 overs by both teams are not completed on match day as well as the Reserve Day, then it will be South Africa progressing to the final since they hold a higher position in the Super 8 stages over New Zealand. The Black Caps have already suffered a washout with their Super 8 match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium getting washed out due to rain last month.

Mitchell Santner’s side and Pakistan had to share one point and New Zealand almost didn’t reach the last four stages after finishing level on 3 points with Pakistan side. The only qualified on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

Will India qualify for final if T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out due to rain?

Unlike South Africa, defending champions Team India can’t afford the second semifinal against England to be washed out due to rain at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. If the second semis is abandoned even after two days, then England will progress to the final since they finished higher than India in the Super 8 stages with an all-win record.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side lost their Super 8 match against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last month and only managed to qualify for the semifinal thanks to their five-wicket win over West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kolkata weather prediction for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

There is some good news for South Africa and New Zealand ahead of their semifinal match on Wednesday. According to the weather prediction for Kolkata, it will be largely clear with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Check Kolkata weather update for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal HERE…

There is zero possibility of rain or thunderstorms over Kolkata on Wednesday. By evening the temperature is expected to drop down to around 23 degrees with around 48 per cent humidity which should make it very pleasant for all the cricketers.

The Eden Gardens track for semifinal looks slightly darked than the one used for India vs West Indies game on Sunday and should theoretically assist the spinners. With dew unlikely to play a major part, toss shouldn’t play a big role in the game.

