Kingston (Jamaica): After registering a slender one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said that the team which had more patience came out on top. He also said his team never lost hope of a win despite being down in the dumps at one stage.Also Read - Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales Stand Takes West Indies to Sensational One-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

“A remarkable Test. We never lost hope. Pakistan bowled very well, and this pitch requires patience from the batsmen. Whoever had more patience came out on top. We have some time before the next Test and it will be a different pitch,” said Brathwaite in the post-match ceremony. Also Read - Pakistan: 13 People Dead, Several Others Injured in Grenade Blast in Karachi

He appreciated the work done by the bowlers in the Test. “The bowlers did well, they were tired, but they gave it their all. We have been working hard as a batting group and (Jermaine) Blackwood is hungry for runs at his home ground so good on him.” Also Read - Unbelievable But True! Indian Currency Was Used in Pakistan For One Year After Independence

Brathwaite, who top-scored across all four innings with 97 off 221 balls, expects Pakistan to bounce back in the second Test. “Pakistan will come back hard, but whoever is more patient will come out on top. I think this was a good cricket pitch, had something for the pacers, and had value for runs because the ball was coming on.”

With a riveting one-wicket win, West Indies have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. They now sit on top of the World Test Championship points table with 12 points. The second Test between the two teams will begin from August 20 in Sabina Park.