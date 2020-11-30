Dream11 Team Prediction

WHU vs AVL Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s West Ham United vs Aston Villa Football Match at 1.30 AM IST December 1 Tuesday: Also Read - LEI vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Fulham Football Match at 11.00 PM IST November 30 Monday

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction, Dream11 Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction, West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21. Today’s Football Match Prediction, Today Football Match Dream11 Tips, West Ham United vs Aston Villa Today’s Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, WHU playing xi, AVL playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match Also Read - ARS vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Match at Emirates Stadium 12.45 AM IST November 30 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Aston Villa will start at 1.00 PM IST – December 1 Tuesday. Also Read - CHE vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Stamford Bridge 10 PM IST November 29 Sunday

Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs AVL My Dream11 Team

Martinez, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cash, Cresswell, Rice, Mings, Fornals, Grealish, Haller, Watkins

SQUADS

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sébastian Haller, Ben Johnson

Aston Villa (AVL): Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WHU Dream11 Team/ AVL Dream11 Team/ West Ham United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Aston Villa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.