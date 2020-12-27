Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match WHU vs BHA at London Stadium: In another Sunday battle of Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in an exciting encounter at the London Stadium – December 27 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 WHU vs BHA will kick-off at 7:45 PM IST. West Ham presently occupy the tenth position in league standings with 21 points in their account. West Ham faced a 0-3 defeat in their last game against Chelsea, and they are now looking to make a comeback. On the other hand, Brighton drew their previous two games back to back. They are now placed at the 17th position in league standings with 12 points under their belt.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 7:45 PM IST – December 27.

Venue: London Stadium. Also Read - Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch ARS vs CHE Live Football Match

WHU vs BHA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Fabianski

Defenders: V Coufal, F Balbuena, A Cresswell, T Lamptey, L Dunk

Midfielders: P Fornals, D Rice, J Bowen (C), S March

Forwards: N Maupay (VC)

WHU vs BHA Predicted Playing XIs

West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Haller.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Maupay, Connolly, Trossard.

WHU vs BHA – Recent Form

West Ham United: L D W L W

Brighton & Hove Albion: D D L L D

WHU vs BHA SQUADS

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sébastian Haller, Ben Johnson.

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Jason Steele, Robert Sánchez, Christian Walton, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Bernardo, Dan Burn, Joël Veltman, Romaric Yapi, Lars Dendoncker, Lewis Dunk, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Davy Pröpper, Max Sanders, Jayson Molumby, Peter Gwargis, Teddy Jenks, Aaron Connolly, Yves Bissouma, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, José Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Andi Zeqiri.

