After an inconsistent start to the season, Chelsea have gained momentum in the Premier League this season with Thomas Tuchl's arrival in the camp. Chelsea and West Ham are neck-to-neck this season with 55 points each in 32 matches. Chelsea are at the fourth spot on the points table with a better goal advantage. West Ham United vs Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WHU vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:00 PM IST – April 24 in India.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

Defenders: Angelo Ogbonna, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Jesse Lingard (VC), Arthur Masuaku

Strikers: Timo Werner (C), Said Benrahma

West Ham United vs Chelsea Probable Line-up

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Arthur Masuaku, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK); Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz

