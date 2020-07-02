West Ham United pushed them out of the relegation zone and hurt Chelsea‘s top-four finish chances after a dramatic 3-2 win in London on Wednesday. Willian twice put Chelsea in the lead but Super-sub Andriy Yarmolenko scored a late-late winner brightening his team’s chances of Premier League survival. Also Read - Next Season we Will Not Defend Anything, we Will Attack it: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Willian converted a spot-kick in the first half after Christian Pulisic was brought down by Issa Diop. However, Tomas Soucek soon headed in the equaliser in the injury time of the first half. Also Read - Alex Ferguson Puts Rivalry Aside to Congratulate Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool's Premier League Title Win

Six minutes into the second half, Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead. Willian stepped up again for Chelsea when he curled in a free-kick in the 72nd minute for bringing his team on level terms. Also Read - To Finally Get Over The Line is a Relief: Liverpool's Henderson

However, two minutes before the full-time, Yarmolenko went on to have the final say when he slotted home the winner with West Ham completing the league double over Chelsea this season.

Elsewhere, a brilliant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a half-century of Premier League goals helping Arsenal secure a commanding 4-0 win over Norwich City. Aubameyang disposed Norwich’s Tim Krul as the goalie attempted to dribble past the Gabon to open the scoring at the Emirates.

He would later set up Granit Xhaka to double the lead before the first half.

Norwich made three changes for the second half but more mistakes meant Aubameyang burying the contest for good with his second strike after stealing the ball from the visitor’s throw-in.

Cedric Soares then came off the bench to score his first goal for Arsenal and complete the rout.

Aubameyang later revealed that discussions with Arsenal regarding contract renewal are in progress. “We’ll talk with the club and we’re going to see what’s going to happen, but first of all I’m really focused on the games and the end of the season, so we’ll see,” he told BT Sport.