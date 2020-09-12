Dream11 Team Prediction

WHU vs NEW Premier League 2020-21: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips West Ham United Vs Newcastle United at 12:30 AM IST September 13:

West Ham United Vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WHU vs NEW, Premier League 2020-21, West Ham United Dream 11 Team Player List, Newcastle United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips West Ham United Vs Newcastle United match, Online Football Tips WHU vs NEW Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips West Ham United Vs Newcastle United Premier League 2020-21

MATCH DETAILS

WHU vs NEW, Premier League

London Stadium

Sunday, September 13, 2020, 12:30 AM

Dream11 Predictions

Fabianski, Cresswell, Lewis, Javier, Allan, Rice, Shelvey, Noble, Almiron, Wilson, Antonio

Likely 11

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Creswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Bowen, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals and Antonio

Newcastle United: Kerl Darlow, Manquillo, Jamal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

SQUADS

West Ham United (WHU): David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Deandre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Nabil Bentaleb, Christian Atsu, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Valentino Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton

