Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Sheffield United will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: London Stadium.

WHU vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Lukasz Fabianski

Defenders- Vladimir Coufal, John Egan, Aaron Cresswell, Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders- John Fleck, Tomas Soucek, John Lundstram, Declan Rice

Strikers- David McGoldrick, Michail Antonio

Likely Starting XI

West Ham likely playing XI: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Sheffield United likely playing XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

SQUADS

West Ham United:

Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko,

Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sébastian Haller, Ben Johnson.

Sheffield United:

Aaron Ramsdale, Wes Foderingham, Simon Moore, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Kean Bryan, Kyron Gordon,

John Fleck, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Zak Brunt, Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Antwoine Hackford.