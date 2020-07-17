Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Ham United vs Watford FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match WOL vs WAT at London Stadium: In the upcoming Premier League fixture, West Ham United will host Watford FC in their Matchday 36 at the London Stadium on Friday night (July 18 in India). The Premier League WHU vs WAT match will kick-start at 12.30 AM IST. West Ham United are on the 16th spot of the Premier League table with nine wins in 35 games. They have played seven draws and 19 losses in the tournament. They have banked a total of 34 points in the season. The Hammers won their last clash against Norwich City in emphatic fashion with Michail Antonio scoring all four goals.

On the other, Watford, they are on the 18th spot of the Premier League table with eight wins in 35 games (Draws 10, Losses 17). They have bagged a total of 34 points in the season. Watford won 2-1 against Newcastle in their last Premier League clash. The Hornets are just three points clear 17th-placed Bournemouth and will have to fight hard to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Ham United and Watford FC will start at 12.30 PM IST (June 20).

Venue: London Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: B Foster

Defenders: A Cresswell (C), A Ogbonna, R. Fredericks, C. Dawson

Midfielders: I Sarr, A Doucoure, M Noble

Forwards: M Antonio (C), T Deeney, S Haller (vc)

WHU vs WAT Predicted Playing XIs

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Issa Diop, Pablo Fornals, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio.

Watford FC: Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Daryl Janmaat, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck.

WHU vs WAT SQUADS

West Ham United (WHU): David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti.

Watford FC (WAT): Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.

