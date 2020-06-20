Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOT vs MUN at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the most-exciting Premier League matchups on super Saturday, relegation-threatened West Ham United will play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Stadium, London on June 20. The Premier League WHU vs WOL match will kick-start at 10 PM IST. In the Premier League standings, West Ham are currently lying at the 16th spot with 27 points against their name, whereas Wolverhampton find themselves at the seventh position with 43 points under their belt. In the last seven games, the Hammers were on the losing side on five occasions. In their last game before the league got suspended, West Ham faced Arsenal and lost the match 1-0. A win in today's fixture will act as a respite for the hosts, who are in the relegation battle with Watford and Bournemouth

David Moye's West Ham will be eager to get a point or more in order to get further away from the danger zone, while Nuno would want his Wolves unit to bag maximum points in order to narrow the gap with the top four.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolves will start at 10 PM IST (June 20).

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Patricio

Defenders: Cresswell (C), Boly, Coady

Midfielders: Rice, Noble, Neves, Moutinho

Forwards: Jimenez (VC), Jota, Haller

WHU vs WOL Predicted Playing XIs

West Ham United: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Haller

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

WHU vs WOL SQUADS

West Ham United (WHU): Darren Randolph, David Martin, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku, Fabian Balbuena, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta, Ryan Fredericks, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Declan Rice, Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere, Jarrod Bowen, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Robert Snodgrass, Tomas Soucek, Albian Ajeti, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio, Sebastien Haller, Xande-Silva.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patricio, John Ruddy, Matt Doherty, Willy Boly, Jonny Castro Otto, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Max Kilman, Raphael Nya, Oskar Buur, Adama Traore-Diarra, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Pedro Neto, Morgan Gibbs-White, Bruno Jordao, Enzo Loiodice, Owen Otasowie, Ming Yang Yang, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence, Leonardo Campana, Renat Dadashov, Bright Enobakhare.

