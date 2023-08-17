Home

Why An India Vs Pakistan Match Is Different? Virat Kohli Opens Up Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Blockbuster

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Virat Kohli single-handedly destroyed Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli admitted that India vs Pakistan clashes are larger than life from the outside and makes it an experience to cherish for a lifetime ahead of the mega encounter in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Kohli has always been the star performer when it comes to matches against Pakistan, the latest being his 82 not out last year during the T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli described how it feels to be a part of an Indian vs Pakistan encounter. “I wouldn’t run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games,” said the former India captain.

“It’s what is created on the outside that you can’t really ignore. As a player when you step onto the field it’s any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That’s for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it’s usual business,” he added.

