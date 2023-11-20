Home

Why Australian Players Didn’t Celebrate In Traditional Style After ODI World Cup 2023 Triumph? EXPLAINED

Australia bagged their sixth World Cup title after the Pat Cummins-led side beat India by six wickets in the final.

Australian players celebrate with the World Cup on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Australian cricketers have an age-old tradition of celebrating with alcohol whenever they win any big ICC tournament. Beers and Champagne are synonymous with the Australian players since their first Test against England in 1877 but that went for a change on Sunday as the Pat Cummins-led side kept it simple after beating India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The was not a drop of beer, wine or liquor in the Australian dressing room.

The explanation is simple. The final took place at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian state where manufacturing and consumption of alcohol is banned. Although foreigners are allowed to buy alcohol only after special government permission, the Aussies choose not to take that route. Even if they get permission, they aren’t allowed more than two units at any time.

However, a few bottles of beer did made their way into the Australian hotel rooms as Mitchell Marsh was seen enjoying with one in an Instagram post that was shared by Cummins on his story. In the picture, Marsh was seen sitting on a sofa with a beer in hand and his legs resting on the World Cup trophy.

Caption this click of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with his feet on world cup trophy…. pic.twitter.com/SyCyRQo5QW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 20, 2023

Earlier, Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975. Put in to bat, India ended up with a below-par 240 despite contributions from Rohit Sharma (47), Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66).

Just like his performance in the WTC final against India in June, Travis Head made a match-winning 137 off 120 balls as Australia chased down the target in 43 overs. Indian hopes were raised when Australia lost three wickets for 47 but a 192-run partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) shut the door on the opposition.

Iconic 📸 Champion skipper @patcummins30‘s memorable day out with his prized possession at the Atal Pedestrian Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront 🏆🤩#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/u3Zga8uO5D — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 20, 2023

Australia’s brilliant bowling and fielding also went a long way in their emphatic win. The dew in the evening also made batting easier on a slow and dry surface. After becoming the fifth Australian captain to secure his country’s sixth ODI World Cup, Cummins admitted that he has ‘fallen in love with 50-over format all over again’.

“I must say, maybe because we won, I did fall in love with ODI again this World Cup. I think the scenario where every game really matters, it does mean a bit different to just a bilateral,” he acknowledged. “I mean, the World Cup’s got such rich history, I’m sure it’s going to be around for a long time. Yeah, there’s so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. So, I think there’s definitely a place,” he added.

