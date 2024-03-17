Home

Why BCCI Banned Silver, Grey And White Colour Combinations In IPL Jerseys?, Preity Zinta Reveals

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and owner Preity Zinta were there at the event where Zinta shared her views on the jersey for the upcoming season.

New Delhi: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinda revealed that BCCI have banned certain colours in jerseys for Indian Premier League franchises. Zinta said that the cricket board have banned silver, Grey, and White colour combinations of jerseys because of sighting issues with the ball.

During PBKS’ jersey unveiling event, Preity Zinta said that they had a combination of red, grey and silver but they had to change the colour because of BCCI policy.

“Earlier, we had a combination of red, grey and silver but then the BCCI banned silver, grey, and white due to sighting issues with the ball. Hence, we went ahead with red and this year we have the best combination with red,” said Zinta at the event.

The jersey was revealed in a spectacular event at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life.

A standout comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Afterwards, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G. Zinta and team captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colours and revealed the stunning new design. The other members of the team along with coaching staff also graced the ceremony.

