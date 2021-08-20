New Delhi: With reports coming to the fore that current India head coach Ravi Shastri is not willing to continue with the team with his tenure coming to an end, there are massive speculations that Rahul Dravid – who is the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) – would take over. But, former Australian spinner Brad Higg thinks otherwise. Hogg feels Dravid should stay at NCA as that is where he is more required for mentoring upcoming cricketers is crucial for the growth of any cricketing nation.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik Picks Hardik Pandya And Players to Watch Out For

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hogg shared his views about Dravid and NCA. He wrote: "The NCA coach is an important role for the growth and transition of upcoming players for international cricket. Probably a more important role that the Indian head coach. Countries with strong academies generally top the ICC ladders. Dravid must stay in that role. #cricket."

In fact, Dravid has reapplied for the post. A BCCI source informed PTI on the condition of anonymity: “Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don’t need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence. In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post.”