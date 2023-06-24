Home

Why Cheteshwar Pujara Made The Scapegoat? Sunil Gavaskar Questions Selectors After India Batter Dropped Vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who received his maiden India call-up is likely to play at the No.3 in the Indian batting order against West Indies.

Cheteshwar Pujara will now play the Duleep Trophy for West Zone. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a dig at the BCCI selectors after Cheteshwar Pujara was axed from the Test squad for the West Indies series. He stated Pujara has been made the ‘scapegoat’ and the selector could have give more youngsters chance in the Test side.

Following his unforgettable show in the World Test Championship final against Australia, Pujara faced the heat and will now play Duleep Trophy that starts on June 28. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who received his maiden India call-up is likely to play at the No.3 spot.

“Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket, a quiet and able achiever. But because he doesn’t have millions of followers on whatever platforms who would make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him? That is something beyond understanding,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Gavaskar also asked on which grounds Pujara was dropped since nowadays the selectors do not talk to the press while naming a squad for a certain series. “What is the criteria for dropping him and keeping the others who failed.

“I don’t know because nowadays there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman or whoever where you could actually ask these questions,” he said. In the WTC final, save Ajinkya Rahane, no other batter could stand out in the middle as India lost by 209 runs.

Pujara scored 14 and 27. “Yes he has been playing County cricket, he knows what the red ball is all about,” said Gavaskar about Pujara. “Nowadays players can play till they are 39 or 40, there is nothing wrong with that.

“They are all very fit and as long as you are producing runs or taking wickets, I don’t think age should be a factor. Clearly only one man has been singled out while the others also failed. To me, the batting failed. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, there was nobody who got any runs. So why Pujara has been made the fall guy is something the selectors need to explain,” he said.

